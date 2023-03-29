Russell (hip) will be available for Wednesday's game at Chicago, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

All three of Russell, LeBron James (foot) and Anthony Davis will be available for the Lakers -- a rarity since Russell joined the team at the trade deadline, as James missed multiple weeks with a foot injury and Russell has dealt with a couple of injuries of his own. With Russell back in the mix following a two-game absence, the Lakers will look to avenge Sunday's ugly loss to Chicago and keep pace in the Western Conference playoff race.