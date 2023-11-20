Russell ended with four points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 victory over Houston.

Russell couldn't get much going offensively, but LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined to score 64 points to help the Lakers get the win. Russell has been playing pretty well in November for the most part, so this could be chalked up as an off night. Across 10 games in November, Russell is averaging 17.3 points, 5.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 three-pointers.