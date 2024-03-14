Russell contributed six points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 120-107 loss to Sacramento.

Russell found no offensive rhythm Wednesday despite the Lakers shooting 43.8 percent from deep as a team. Russell only committed two turnovers and posted a minus-4 net rating despite a 13-point defeat, so Wednesday's outing is best perceived as a night when his shots just didn't fall.