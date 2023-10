Russell compiled 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six assists, two steals and a rebound across 16 minutes during Monday's 129-126 win over the Nets.

Russell was a mild disappointment for fantasy managers last season, but a renewed commitment during camp and an encouraging first start in the preseason opener was a promising sign for better production. He further cemented the notion in his second preseason game, aptly directing the offense and providing six assists in the narrow win.