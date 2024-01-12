Russell registered 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound, six assists and two steals across 27 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 127-109 loss to the Suns.

None of the Lakers' starters managed more than 13 points, and the veteran guard took on a bigger role after Cam Reddish (knee) exited the game early. Russell missed three games last week due to a tailbone bruise, but in seven contests since shifting to the second unit in late December, he's averaged 12.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.1 threes in 22.7 minutes a night while shooting 40.5 percent from beyond the arc. He isn't likely to move back into the starting five even if Reddish's injury proves to be serious, but Russell could see a bit more court time in a tighter rotation for the Lakers.