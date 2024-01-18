Russell racked up 29 points (11-20 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-110 victory over the Mavericks.

Russell led the Lakers in scoring for the second time in three games, with much of his damage Wednesday coming from three-point range. The point guard's 5-for-7 mark from the beyond the arc marked the fifth straight contest in which he's nailed multiple triples, and he's shooting 44.7 percent on three-point attempts over that stretch. Russell was moved to the bench just before Christmas, but he's returned to the starting line for each of the Lakers' past three games and is averaging 27.3 points, 5.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 4.3 triples, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over that span.