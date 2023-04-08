Russell posted 24 points (9-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 121-107 win over Phoenix.

In a game the Lakers needed to win to keep their hopes of avoiding the Play-In tournament alive, Anthony Davis and LeBron James shot a combined 10-for-31 (32.3 percent) from the field. Russell stepped in to pick up the slack, going 6-for-9 from three-point range and 9-of-14 overall en route to a team-leading 24 points. The point guard also turned the ball over six times, but his scoring was instrumental in helping Los Angeles pull out the victory. This was Russell's first game of 20-plus points since he recorded 26 against Phoenix on March 22.