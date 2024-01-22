Russell closed Sunday's 134-110 victory over the Trail Blazers with 34 points (14-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt), one rebound, eight assists and two blocks across 34 minutes.

Russell led all players in Sunday's blowout win in scoring and threes made while ending two assists short of a double-double while handing out a team-best assist mark. Russell has scored 30 or more points in three games this season, including in two of his last five outings. Russell has now dished out eight or more dimes on 12 occasions.