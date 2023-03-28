Russell (hip) is probable for Wednesday's game against Chicago, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Russell missed back-to-back games due to a hip issue, but he's on track to suit up Wednesday. Before his absence, he was playing extremely well, posting 21.6 points and 7.1 assists with 48/40/84 shooting splits over his previous seven matchups.
More News
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Sitting out Friday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable with hip soreness•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Efficient from field in win•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Double-doubles but shoots poorly•