Russell is probable for Friday's game against the Suns due to left foot soreness, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Russell has been battling a nagging foot injury throughout April. He was held him to just 15 minutes in Sunday's win and forced to sit out the opening leg of a back-to-back set Tuesday. However, he returned to action Wednesday and ended up playing 40 minutes. Given the probable designation, Russell is expected to play Friday and should be full go against Phoenix.