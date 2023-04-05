Russell (foot) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Russell sat out Tuesday against the Jazz due to his sore left foot, but he'll likely be able to return for the second half of the back-to-back set. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 11.7 points and 6.0 assists in 28.3 minutes per game.
