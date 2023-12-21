Russell ended with two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 124-108 loss to the Bulls.

Russell scored a season-low two points in Wednesday's matchup, marking the second consecutive game in which he's been limited to a single-digit scoring total. He's been held below 10 points in five of seven appearances since the start of December, averaging 8.7 points, 5.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game.