Russell ended with 14 points (6-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 100-95 win over the Suns.

Russell struggled from deep, but he salvaged his fantasy production with a well-rounded box score. The lefty point guard has started each of the Lakers' first two regular-season games and finished both contests with at least 11 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes. Los Angeles added Gabe Vincent this offseason to push Russell, and LeBron James can obviously play his fair share of point guard. However, for now, it appears the starting point guard job is Russell's to lose, and he's handled the role admirably thus far, at least from a statistical standpoint.