Russell finished Friday's 101-94 victory over Philadelphia with 14 points (4-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes.

The 28-year-old point guard set a new franchise record in the first quarter when he drained his 184th three-pointer of the season, breaking Nick Van Exel's mark from 1994-95. Russell has hit for multiple threes in 13 of 14 games since the All-Star break, a stretch in which he's averaged 20.0 points, 6.4 assists, 3.7 boards, 3.6 threes and 1.0 steals while shooting 44.0 percent from beyond the arc.