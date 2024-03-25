Russell (illness) isn't listed on the Lakers' injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Russell missed Sunday's win over the Pacers due to an illness but will be back in action Tuesday. He could see increased usage versus the Bucks, as LeBron James (ankle) is listed as doubtful.
