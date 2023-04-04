Russell (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Utah, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Russell has been downgraded from probable to questionable due to a foot injury he picked up during Sunday's game against Houston. If he's sidelined, Dennis Schroder, Malik Beasley and Lonnie Walker would be the primary candidates to move into the starting lineup.
