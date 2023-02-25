Russell (ankle) is officially listed as doubtful to play Sunday against the Mavericks, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Russell left the Lakers' win over Golden State on Thursday after stepping on Donte DiVincenzo's foot. He didn't return to the contest, and head coach Darvin Ham was always skeptical of Russell's chances of featuring against Dallas. If he's ruled out for Sunday, which seems to be the most likely scenario as things stand now, then Dennis Schroder would likely slide into the starting lineup, while Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker would be candidates for increased roles off the bench.