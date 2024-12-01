Russell (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Russell was deemed doubtful ahead of game time due to a sickness, so it doesn't come as a surprise that he will not be available Sunday. Gabe Vincent and Max Christie are likely to see increased roles with Russell sidelined.
