Russell (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Russell was deemed doubtful ahead of game time due to an illness, so it doesn't come as a surprise that he will not be available Sunday. Gabe Vincent and Max Christie are likely to see increased roles with Russell sidelined.
