Russell (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup versus the Mavericks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Russell went through a light walkthrough before the contest, but as expected, he'll miss at least one contest due to an ankle injury he suffered in Thursday's win over Golden State. His next chance to suit up arrives Tuesday in Memphis. In his absence, Dennis Schroder will slide back into the starting lineup.
More News
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Officially listed as doubtful•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Suffers ankle sprain•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Won't return Thursday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Plays well alongside LeBron•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Impresses in debut•