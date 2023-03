Russell officially holds a probable designation for Friday's game versus the Raptors, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Coach Darvin Ham indicated earlier in the day Thursday that Russell will make his return to the floor and will start Friday, so the probable designation seems more like a formality than anything else. Barring a setback in the next 24 hours, look for Russell to reclaim his spot as the starting point guard, moving Dennis Schroder back to a reserve role.