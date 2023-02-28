Russell (ankle) is out Tuesday against the Grizzlies and is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Russell's continued absence makes more of an impact after we learned that LeBron James (foot) will be sidelined for multiple weeks. For as long as Russell is out, Dennis Schroder should continue starting, and Austin Reaves should see a more significant role as well.
