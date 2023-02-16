Russell finished Wednesday's 120-102 win over the Pelicans with 21 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes.

After starting alongside Dennis Schroder in his first two game since joining the Lakers last week, Russell operated as more of a traditional point guard Wednesday while shooting guard Malik Beasley replaced Schroder in the starting five. The Lakers also got LeBron James (ankle) back from a three-game absence, but the return of the NBA's all-time scoring leader didn't get in the way of Russell turning in a productive outing. Due to the blowout, none of the Lakers' starters saw more than 30 minutes, so even if James and Anthony Davis take on larger shares of the usage in the more competitive games to come, Russell may be able to fend off any downturn in the 27.6 percent rate he sported Wednesday by getting more playing time.