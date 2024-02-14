Russell amassed 21 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 125-111 victory over the Pistons.

Although Russell logged 32 minutes, he shared time with Spencer Dinwiddie, who made his debut with the Lakers. Russell's starting gig is safe, but Dinwiddie proved his worth early and often in the win. A potential downtick in output for Russell is a strong possibility, although the differential should be slight.