Russell totaled 22 points (9-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 44 minutes during Thursday's 134-131 overtime victory over the Wizards.

Russell contributed in every major category during the narrow win. The veteran guard is executing one of his most accurate shooting years as a pro, and his three-point stroke has enjoyed the most improvement. He's connecting on 41.7 percent beyond the arc this season, which is a career high. Russell is also averaging 2.0 turnovers per game, which marks the lowest percentage of his nine-year career.