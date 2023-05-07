Russell had 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 127-97 victory over Golden State in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Russell did most of his damage in the first quarter, scoring 13 of his 21 points. LeBron James failed to take a shot in the first quarter, which was possibly one reason for Russell's heavy involvement to begin the game. With the game put away, Russell sat in the fourth quarter, which affected all of the starters' totals.