Russell accumulated 35 points (13-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 133-107 victory over the Pistons.

It was a season-best scoring performance for Russell, who had only 37 points combined over his prior three games. The veteran guard has been locked in from beyond the arc in the back half of November, and over his last nine games he's shooting 57.1 percent from three-point range while averaging 18.0 points, 5.8 assists, 3.7 boards and 3.1 threes.