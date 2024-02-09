Russell (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Russell was a late scratch for Thursday's matchup against the Nuggets due to left knee soreness, but he'll likely be able to return for the second half of the back-to-back set. Over his last 13 appearances, he's averaged 24.0 points, 6.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 37.2 minutes per game.