Russell (head) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Brad Turner of The Los Angeles Times reports.
Russell missed Friday's game due to a migraine, but he will likely be able to go on Monday. Russell has averaged 10.0 points, 6.0 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 26.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
