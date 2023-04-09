Russell (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Jazz due to left foot soreness.

Russell has been dealing with a lingering foot injury, but he should be available for the regular-season finale since he's been tabbed as probable. Russell scored a team-high 24 points against the Suns on Friday and is averaging 17.4 points and 6.1 assists per game since joining the Lakers before the trade deadline.

