Russell totaled 19 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 win over the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Unsurprisingly, Anthony Davis (30 points and 23 rebounds) and LeBron James (22 points and 11 boards) led the Lakers in Game 1, but Russell and Dennis Schroder (19 points off bench) provided solid secondary scoring and were critical in Los Angeles' road victory. To go along with his 19 points, 10 of which were scored in the third quarter, Russell led the team with six assists and is currently averaging 17.0 points, 5.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 31.3 minutes across seven postseason contests thus far.