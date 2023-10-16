Russell finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and an assist across 20 minutes in Sunday's 108-97 preseason loss to the Bucks.

Russell has been ramping up of late and has played at least 20 minutes in each of the Lakers' last three preseason games ahead of opening the regular season as the starting point guard. His numbers have been decent, putting up double-digit points each time he takes the floor while handing out at least five dimes in all but one of those outings.