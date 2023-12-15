Russell is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to a migraine, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Russell was a late addition to the Lakers' injury report Friday, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up in the team's rematch against San Antonio. He posted a double-double during Wednesday's win over the Spurs, but if he's cleared to play Friday, his role will likely depend on whether LeBron James (calf) returns to action. If Russell is unavailable, Austin Reaves and Max Christie are candidates to see increased run.