Russell is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.
Russell missed Friday's game against the Thunder, but head coach Darwin Ham had previously stated the injury wasn't serious, so the questionable designation shouldn't be surprising. Dennis Schroder and Austin Reaves would be in line for bigger roles if Russell can't face Chicago.
More News
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Sitting out Friday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable with hip soreness•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Efficient from field in win•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Double-doubles but shoots poorly•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Struggles from field in win•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Blows up with 33 points•