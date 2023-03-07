Russell (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Russell has missed the past five games after suffering an ankle sprain, but it looks like there's a chance he could return to the floor Tuesday evening. If he is able to get back out there, Dennis Schroder would be a candidate to head back to the second unit. Stay tuned.
