Russell is considered questionable for Friday's game versus the Thunder due to right hip soreness, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Russell wasn't listed on the initial injury report for Friday's game, but it appears he's picked up a sore hip over the last 24 hours, leaving his status in question. The team should supply an official designation for him prior to the 10:30 p.m. ET opening tip, with Dennis Schroder presumably replacing Russell in the starting five if he can't go.