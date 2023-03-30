Russell racked up 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 win over Chicago.

Russell missed the Lakers' previous two contests due to a hip issue, but he was able to log 36 minutes Wednesday. The injury didn't seem to bother his shooting stroke, as the point guard knocked down seven of 12 shots from the field, including half of his four three-point attempts. Russell has now made at least half of his shots in three straight contests and is shooting a career-best 46.7 percent overall this season.