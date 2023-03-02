Russell (ankle) won't play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Friday will mark Russell's fourth consecutive absence due to a sprained right ankle. With LeBron James (foot) also out for the foreseeable future, the Lakers will turn to Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker and Troy Brown to handle expanded roles. Russell's next chance to play comes Sunday against Golden State.
More News
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Out Tuesday, doubtful Wednesday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Officially out•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Officially listed as doubtful•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Unlikely to play Sunday•