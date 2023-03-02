Russell (ankle) won't play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Friday will mark Russell's fourth consecutive absence due to a sprained right ankle. With LeBron James (foot) also out for the foreseeable future, the Lakers will turn to Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker and Troy Brown to handle expanded roles. Russell's next chance to play comes Sunday against Golden State.