Russell amassed 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 125-118 loss to the Clippers.

Russell missed the Lakers' win over Utah on Tuesday due to a foot issue, but he was able to suit up for Wednesday's clash against the Clippers. The veteran point guard led the team with 40 minutes, and he produced a useful 15/7/3 line while turning the ball over only once. The Lakers are still battling for the fifth or sixth seed in the Western Conference, so Russell may be asked to log significant minutes over the team's final two regular-season contests.