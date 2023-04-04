Russell (foot) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Jazz, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Russell has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to a foot injury. However, Ham said it was just precautionary, so the 26-year-old guard should suit up in the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back Wednesday. Dennis Schroder will likely be inserted into the starting lineup in Russell's absence.
