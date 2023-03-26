Russell (hip) won't play Sunday against the Bulls, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Russell is set to miss a second straight game, meaning more minutes should be available for Dennis Schroder and Austin Reaves. Russell will have a few days to rest before potentially returning Wednesday against the Bulls on the road.
More News
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Sitting out Friday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable with hip soreness•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Efficient from field in win•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Double-doubles but shoots poorly•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Struggles from field in win•