Russell (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Lakers according toRyan Ward of LakersNation.com.
Russell was previously upgraded to a game-time decision and was spotted going through warmups, but he'll miss his sixth straight game Tuesday evening. His next chance to play will be on March 10 against the Raptors. Dennis Schroder will hold down the fort at point guard once again Tuesday.
More News
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Sunday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Remains sidelined Friday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Out Tuesday, doubtful Wednesday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Unlikely to play Tuesday•