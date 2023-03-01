Russell (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

As expected, Russell will miss a third straight game due to a right ankle sprain. LeBron James (Foot) and Anthony Davis (foot) are also out, so more playmaking opportunities should be available Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker and Rui Hachimura. Russell's next chance to suit up will come Friday against Minnesota.