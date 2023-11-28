Russell amassed 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and seven assists over 24 minutes during Monday's 138-94 loss to the 76ers.

Russell didn't set the world on fire with his performance, but he was one of the few bright spots in an anemic Lakers offense that shot just 47 percent from the field and 25 percent from three-point range. The assist tally was decent considering his recent performances, but the scoring woes remain, and Russell now has scored 15 or fewer points in four of his last five outings.