Russell finished with 26 points (9-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 116-104 win over the Thunder.

Russell drained five three-pointers on the way to his excellent total. He was also key on the defensive end, matching his second-best total of the season with four steals. LeBron James sent the ball back out to Russell often when he was open, allowing for a few easy looks beyond the arc. The Lakers have now won 10 of their last 14 and are humming like a well-oiled machine with Russell at the helm