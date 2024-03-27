Russell accumulated 29 points (7-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists, one block and two steals across 50 minutes during Tuesday's 128-124 double-overtime win over the Bucks. He also had four turnovers.

Russell and Austin Reaves (48 minutes) face huge workloads during Tuesday's double-overtime victory, although Russell's scoring was sporadic throughout the thriller. Russell didn't score his first points until midway through the second quarter, which was a factor in the Lakers facing a 19-point first-quarter deficit. Russell then stepped it up to fuel the comeback in regulation, and knocked down key sets of free throws in overtime, so all is well that ends well for the 28-year-old. Notably, he only had one pick-and-roll assist with Anthony Davis, which could be a testament to the Bucks' strong interior defense