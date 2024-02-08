Russell (undisclosed) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Nuggets, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Russell underwent an undisclosed treatment that forced him to miss Wednesday's practice but will suit up Thursday. Russell has thrived since being re-inserted into the starting five, averaging 24.0 points, 6.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 37.2 minutes across his last 13 appearances.