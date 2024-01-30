Russell accumulated 23 points (8-19 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Monday's 135-119 loss to Houston. He posted only one turnover.

Russell continues to deliver as a scorer, and the rumor mill is indicating that his recent play may have gotten him removed from the trade block. Los Angeles' trade-deadline plans remain uncertain, but Monday's performance is indicative of Russell's ability to contribute via facilitation and score elsewhere if his three-point shot is cold. His porous defense still looms as an issue, however.