Russell finished with 31 points (12-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 125-85 win over the Grizzlies in Game 6 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been doing the heavy lifting for the Lakers in the series, but Russell came through when the team needed him the most and delivered his best playoff performance in quite some time to lead the Lakers to a series-clinching win. It remains to be seen if the Lakers will play the Kings or Warriors, but Russell showed in this series that he can be the third star the team has needed for quite some time. He averaged 16.7 points, 5.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game in the first round series against Memphis.