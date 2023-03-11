Russell produced 28 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 122-112 win over the Raptors.

Russell sat out each of Los Angeles' previous six games due to a sprained right ankle, but he didn't show any signs of rust or restrictions in his return to the court. The veteran point guard led the Lakers with 28 points and nine assists over 31 minutes, and he shot efficiently with a 5-for-8 mark from deep. Russell was especially effective when it mattered most, scoring 16 points and making all four of his attempts from three-point range in the final period. With LeBron James (foot) still weeks away from a return. Russell will be looked to help Anthony Davis carry a large portion of the offensive load as the surging Lakers attempt to continue their push up the Western Conference standings.